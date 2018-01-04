Tottenham prepared to make Harry Kane the highest paid English player

Tottenham are prepared to offer Harry Kane a bumper pay rise following his outstanding displays for the club.
According to Daily Mail, the Londoners are looking to make Kane the highest paid English player in the world.
The England international currently earns around £110,000-a-week and he is 35th in the list of highest paid Premier League stars right now.
The new deal is expected to be worth around £200,000-a-week. Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is currently the highest paid English player with wages of around £180,000-a-week.
Kane has been the best striker in the Premier League for a while now and the 24-year-old has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.
It seems that Spurs are determined to secure his long-term future at the club and the new wage package will reflect his standing in the game.
The 24-year-old has a contract at Tottenham until 2022 and it will be interesting to see whether the Londoners manage to seal the contract agreement soon.