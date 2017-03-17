Tottenham plotting summer move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley

Tottenham are reportedly planning to make a move for Everton’s in-demand midfielder, Ross Barkley.
Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager, is a big fan of the player, and wants the Everton playmaker to add depth to his squad.
Barkley will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season. However, he is yet to sign a new deal that has led to speculation over his future.
Everton want their homegrown player to stay at the club, and Ronald Koeman has urged Barkley to sign a contract. However, at the same time, he has made it clear that Barkley could be sold by the club, should he fail to agree to a new deal.
Koeman said, as quoted by The Times:
Ross is a boy from Everton and what we need to show to him is the best reasons to stay. Of course his situation is different because next season is the last year of contract.
He needs to sign a new contract. If not, you need to sell the player. I spoke to Ross about a new contract and it is now up to the board to get that contract over the line.
Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Barkley, but Spurs are hopeful of convincing him to move to north London with the lure of playing him regularly.
Spurs have a lot of attacking players in their ranks but Pochettino wants more creativity in his side. Barkley has scored four goals in the Premier League this season, and has made seven assists for the Toffees.
Moussa Sissoko, signed last summer from Newcastle, has hugely disappointed, and this may have prompted Pochettino to look for a new midfielder.