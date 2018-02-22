Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham players feel Mousa Dembele is the best player at the club

Tottenham players feel Mousa Dembele is the best player at the club

22 February, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele

Tottenham players believe that the Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele is the best player at the club right now.

The likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Harry Winks and Danny Rose have all praised the former Fulham star during interviews with Soccer AM.

Dembele has been a key player for Spurs ever since he joined them in 2012. The Belgian is one of the main reasons why Tottenham have managed to fight for the title in the last two seasons.

The 30-year-old is one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now. His technique, flair, passing ability and physical prowess is second to none.

The fact that Spurs players believe he is the best player at the club ahead of the likes of Harry Kane, speaks volumes about his quality.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham replace the technically gifted Belgian in future. Dembele will be past his peak soon and Pochettino needs to work on a replacement soon.

 

Chelsea ready to make Thibaut Courtois the highest paid keeper in the world
Cash in on free bets by placing profitable and risk-free matched bets
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com