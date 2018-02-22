Tottenham players feel Mousa Dembele is the best player at the club

Tottenham players believe that the Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele is the best player at the club right now.
The likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Harry Winks and Danny Rose have all praised the former Fulham star during interviews with Soccer AM.
Every single Spurs player we’ve interviewed says Dembele is the best player at the club!
Is he the most underrated player in the Premier League? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/McPrmButGZ
— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 20, 2018
Dembele has been a key player for Spurs ever since he joined them in 2012. The Belgian is one of the main reasons why Tottenham have managed to fight for the title in the last two seasons.
The 30-year-old is one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now. His technique, flair, passing ability and physical prowess is second to none.
The fact that Spurs players believe he is the best player at the club ahead of the likes of Harry Kane, speaks volumes about his quality.
It will be interesting to see how Tottenham replace the technically gifted Belgian in future. Dembele will be past his peak soon and Pochettino needs to work on a replacement soon.