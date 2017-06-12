Tottenham odds-on favourites to sign Thomas Lemar

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move away from France in the recent weeks.
The likes of Spurs and Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in the player. However, it seems that Mauricio Pochettino’s men are favourites to sign him according to the bookies.
Sky Bet are offering odds of 5/2 on Lemar joining Tottenham this summer. Pochettino’s side have overtaken bitter rivals Arsenal as the favourite. The Gunners are 4/1 to sign the player now.
Lemar has had a fantastic season with Monaco and although the likes of Mbappe and Silva have taken the limelight, the young winger has been a key contributor as well.
The 21-year-old French winger scored 14 goals and picked up 14 assists during the 2016/17 season and would be a perfect fit at Spurs in theory. Tottenham are in need of a winger and Lemar could complete their impressive attacking quartet.
Meanwhile, Arsenal could do with an upgrade on Walcott as well. Furthermore, they need to add more depth to their attacking unit. Lemar would be the ideal addition for Wenger.
The French manager has done well to develop young players throughout his career and Lemar could be another project for him.
Monaco have already sold Bernardo Silva and it seems unlikely that they will let go of another talented winger in the same window. Also, the likes of Mbappe have been heavily linked with Real Madrid as well.