Tottenham odds-on favourites to sign Max Meyer

Tottenham are odds-on favourites to sign the German winger Max Meyer this summer.
The 21-year-old winger is currently priced up at 2/1 with bookmakers SkyBet to move to Spurs. Premier League giants Liverpool are second in the race with odds of 7/2.
According to Football London, Max Meyer is available for transfer this summer after the winger indicated that he will not sign a new deal with Schalke. If the report is true, it is clear that the player is ready to complete a move away from Schalke.
Meyer has less than 12 months left on his current contract and Schalke will not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.
The German winger put on a series of splendid displays during the U21 European Championship and helped his country win the competition.
Meyer has been linked with Spurs for a while now and he would be a very good signing for them. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are crying out for a natural wide player and he would complement the likes of Eriksen and Alli perfectly.
As per the report, the Schalke star is available for around £17million and the likes of Liverpool are monitoring his situation as well. Tottenham might need to act quickly if they want to land the German this summer.