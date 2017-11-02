Tottenham, Newcastle and Merseyside giant told to pay £15m for 26-year-old Turkish striker

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton have been told they will need to pay in excess of £15m to sign Cenk Tosun, reports talkSPORT.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs after scoring 20 goals in 33 Turkish Super Lig game last season. Tosun has netted nine goals in 14 games in all competitions this campaign and could be on his way to the Premier League.
The report says Newcastle could be lining up a £13m bid in January for the prolific striker, but Besiktas president Fikret Orman believes the centre-forward is worth more money, highlighting the inflated transfer fees of in-form stars in the last 12 months.
He said to NTV Spor: “There’s no figure for him. These players are like my children – I have an interest in their careers. They aren’t machines. (Kylian) Mbappe went to Paris Saint-Germain for €180m, (Naby) Keita for €70 or €80m, so placing a higher value than €20m on Tosun is not crazy.”
Tosun, who signed for Besiktas from Gaziantepspor on a free transfer in 2014, is only valued at £9.5m, but he could move for twice that fee given what Orman has said. The striker has netted eight times in 23 caps for Turkey and has scored 59 goals for Besiktas so far.
Tottenham have Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente in attack so they might not make an approach for the 26-year-old. Newcastle have Joselu, Dwight Gayle and Ayoze Perez for options so it’s unknown how much they will pursue another centre-forward.
Everton might be the most desperate for a striker, and the Toffees have shown this summer that they have the money to meet Besiktas’ asking price for Tosun. They could make an approach if their interest is genuine.