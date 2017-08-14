Tottenham negotiating the transfer of Pape Cheikh, offer submitted

Tottenham have been linked with the Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh this summer.
The Londoners are looking to add to their squad ahead of the new season and Pochettino has identified the La Liga midfielder as a target.
According to Spanish publication Cadena Ser, Spurs have already wrapped up the signing of Davinson Sanchez and are now looking to secure the services of Pape Cheikh. The report claims that Spurs have already made an offer for the player.
Spurs have been locked in talks with Celta Vigo regarding the midfielder and it will be interesting to see whether the Premier League giants can agree on a fee now. The player has a €30m release clause but Spurs are looking to sign him for less.
According to Cadena Ser, a move to Spurs would be hugely beneficial for the player financially. Apparently, Pape Cheikh would receive a contract worth a lot more than the one he is currently on.
The 20-year-old is not a regular starter for Celta and therefore signing him should not be a problem for the Londoners. Clearly, Spurs are looking at him as someone for the future.
The Premier League outfit have been linked with Ross Barkley from Everton as well.