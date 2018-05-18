Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham midfielder Keanan Bennetts joins Borussia Monchengladbach

Tottenham midfielder Keanan Bennetts joins Borussia Monchengladbach

18 May, 2018 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have agreed a deal for the transfer of Keanan Bennetts.

The 19-year-old England youth international has joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. The transfer has been officially confirmed by the London giants earlier today.

As per the reports, Tottenham will receive a £2million transfer fee from Gladbach.

Bennetts has joined the German side in order to play more often and continue his development as a footballer. Gladbach are prepared to offer him more first team action as compared to Spurs.

The likes of Reece Oxford and Jadon Sancho have recently joined the Bundesliga in search of regular football and Bennetts will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Bennetts is a very highly rated young winger and he has already represented Germany at the U15 level. The midfielder later switched allegiances to England.

The Tottenham player has a German mother and a Nigerian father.

Borussia Monchengladbach already have Mandela Egbo, a former Crystal Palace player in their ranks and they are looking to sign Reece Oxford permanently from West Ham now.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

Rangers hoping to land Jason Cummings, Jamie Murphy joins
Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after getting England call-up

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com