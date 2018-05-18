Tottenham midfielder Keanan Bennetts joins Borussia Monchengladbach

Tottenham have agreed a deal for the transfer of Keanan Bennetts.
The 19-year-old England youth international has joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. The transfer has been officially confirmed by the London giants earlier today.
Alle Infos zum Transfer von @kbennetts_11 👉 https://t.co/bQqnsWJheN #DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/4VoqbnLzVi
— Borussia (@borussia) May 18, 2018
As per the reports, Tottenham will receive a £2million transfer fee from Gladbach.
Bennetts has joined the German side in order to play more often and continue his development as a footballer. Gladbach are prepared to offer him more first team action as compared to Spurs.
New chapter starts now!
I would like to thank my family and my agent for all the support in making this deal possible. But most of all, thank you to Borussia Mönchengladbach for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started!#diefohlen #fohlenelf 💚🖤💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/plV7p9TfCH
— Keanan Bennetts (@kbennetts_11) May 18, 2018
The likes of Reece Oxford and Jadon Sancho have recently joined the Bundesliga in search of regular football and Bennetts will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.
Bennetts is a very highly rated young winger and he has already represented Germany at the U15 level. The midfielder later switched allegiances to England.
The Tottenham player has a German mother and a Nigerian father.
Borussia Monchengladbach already have Mandela Egbo, a former Crystal Palace player in their ranks and they are looking to sign Reece Oxford permanently from West Ham now.
