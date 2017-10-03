Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks called up to the England squad

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has been called up to the England squad and the midfielder will be hoping to make his international debut this week.
England take on Slovenia at Wembley this Thursday and injury problems in midfield forced Southgate to consider Winks as an option. The likes of Jones and Delph withdrew from the squad due to the lack of fitness.
The Three Lions will be without 14 players for the game against Slovenia. Winks’ club teammate Dele Alli is suspended as well.
The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed under Pochettino for a while now and he will be delighted with his first senior call-up. Winks was originally named in the England under-21 squad by Aidy Boothroyd but the injury problems forced Southgate to promote him to the senior squad.
Winks was outstanding against Huddersfield and Apoel Nicosia in the last two matches and Pochettino rates him very highly.
The Argentine manager recently labelled him as the ‘perfect midfielder’.
He said: “For me, he is the perfect midfielder, who can play box-to-box and like a holding midfielder. He’s so clever, and we are so happy that he starts to feel better now because he provides to the team qualities that we don’t have. He is completely different to our other midfielders like Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Mousa Sissoko. He has qualities to add to the team that are completely different. Can he help us unlock defences? Yes, he is one of the options we have in different games to use.”