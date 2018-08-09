Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen emerges as Real Madrid’s first choice target

According to reports from The Mirror, Real Madrid have cast their eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, but any chance of signing him on the transfer deadline day is out of the question.
Los Blancos have lost Mateo Kovacic who moved to Chelsea on a season-long loan as a part of the deal that saw Thibaut Courtois moving to the European champions.
However, Madrid’s major concern lies with the future of Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Inter Milan have expressed their interest in signing the midfielder who would turn 33 next month, but Florentino Perez, Madrid’s president, has claimed the Croatian won’t be sold for anything less than his €750million release clause.
The Mirror now reports that if Modric leaves, the 13-time European champions want Spurs midfielder Eriksen to take his place at the heart of midfield.
Quality signing, but transfer not happening
When Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 he was considered just one of those highly rated young talents. But during his five-year stay in the Premier League, he has now grown into a class player, and one of the Premier League’s elites.
The 26-year-old is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and Spurs would be loathed to sell him on the transfer deadline day, especially given the fact they haven’t signed any replacement.
Madrid have signed Modric and Gareth Bale from Spurs in the past, but the La Liga giants are aware of the difficulties of negotiating with Daniel Levy.