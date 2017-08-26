Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham may revive interest in Divock Origi

Tottenham may revive interest in Divock Origi

26 August, 2017 English Premier League, Liverpool, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool forward Divock Origi could leave the club on loan this summer.

The Belgian international has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield. With the World Cup coming up next summer, Origi is keen on playing regularly.

According to Telegraph, Liverpool are prepared to send him away on loan provided they sign their targets before the window closes.

The report adds that Spurs may be interested in the highly talented striker. Pochettino is looking to sign a backup for Harry Kane this summer and Origi could be the ideal option.

The Londoners are prepared to sell Vincent Janssen after a poor debut season.

Origi has shown that he is capable of leading the line for a Premier League side and with regular game time, he could develop into a star for most teams in the division.

Liverpool already have Firmino, Sturridge, Solanke and Ings at their disposal and Klopp will find it difficult to accommodate the Belgian this season.

A loan move makes perfect sense for all parties involved and it will be interesting to see whether Spurs follow up on their interest with a formal offer.

 

On This Day in Football: Kidnappers release Di Stefano, Riverside opens

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com