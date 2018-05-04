Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino eyeing up a £65m double swoop

Tottenham are expected to lose some of their key stars in summer and Pochettino has already identified the replacements.
According to Express, the likes of Alderweireld and Rose could move on in the summer and Pochettino will look to replace them with the likes of Mawson and Bertrand.
Alderweireld is nearing the end of his deal and the Belgian has not signed an extension yet. It would be wise of Tottenham to cash in on him this summer. Swansea’s Alfie Mawson could be a decent alternative.
The 24-year-old has been very impressive for the Welsh club this season and he will improve a lot under the guidance of Pochettino. The Swansea defender is valued at around £40m.
Meanwhile, Danny Rose was linked with a move away from Spurs last summer and the England international could finally get his wish at the end of this season.
Pochettino wants to raid his former club Southampton for Ryan Bertrand. The former Chelsea player has been very consistent for the Saints ever since he joined them and he would be the ideal replacement for Rose.
Bertrand will leave Southampton if they fail to beat the drop this season and Pochettino is hoping to make the most of this situation.
The England left-back is expected to cost around £25m.