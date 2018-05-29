Tottenham make ‘good offer’ for Modric whose ‘future is not clear’

According to Diario Gol, Tottenham Hotspur have made a ‘good deal’ for Real Madrid’s £435m-rated playmaker Luka Modric whose ‘future is not clear’. The 32-year-old’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu may be coming to an end due to his advancing age infringing on his ability to play at 100% every week.
Modric joined Real from Tottenham in 2012 and has gone on to make 257 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 53 goals. The Croatian international, who boasts over 100 caps for his country, has won four Champions League titles, one La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey in his six years in Spain.
He was a regular in the side last season, making 43 appearances as Los Blancos won their third consecutive Champions League crown, but manager Zinedine Zidane has had to manage Modric to ensure he can last the season. As a result, an exit could be on the cards, and Diario Gol say Tottenham have made a decent offer which could convince him to return to London.
A decision isn’t likely to be until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, however, so the Lilywhites will be made to wait for his response. Modric has two years remaining on his deal with Real and hasn’t made any public desire to leave, so Spurs might struggle renewing acquaintances with the club favourite.