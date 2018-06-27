Tottenham make enquiry for Rafael Toloi

Tottenham are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi this summer.
The 27-year-old has made a name for himself in Serie A and Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing him to England.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), Spurs have made an enquiry about the Brazilian defender.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners submit an offer for the player now.
Toloi has a contract until 2020 and therefore he is unlikely to come cheap. Furthermore, the report adds that Atalanta are not keen on selling the player this summer.
The Serie A outfit paid £3.2m for the player when they signed him in 2015 and they will be looking to make a considerable profit if they are forced to sell him.
Toloi could be a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Although the Brazilian is not as good as the Spurs star, he could be a useful option for Pochettino. His arrival will add some depth to the Tottenham defence as well.
Spurs will need more quality and depth if they want to challenge on all fronts next season.