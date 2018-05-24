Tottenham looking to sign West Brom’s Ahmed Hegazi

Tottenham are interested in signing the Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi this summer.
The 27-year-old has been very impressive for West Brom and he is likely to leave the club following relegation.
As per the reports, Tottenham are looking at the Egyptian as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian is expected to leave after refusing to sign a new deal with the Londoners.
Hegazi is one of the few West Brom players to have performed at an impressive level all season and he would be a very good addition to Pochettino’s side.
Even if he fails to hold down a regular starting place, he is good enough to be a valuable squad member.
Spurs have been linked with the Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners can agree on a fee with the Baggies now. The likes of West Ham and Leicester are interested in signing Hegazi as well.