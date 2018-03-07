Tottenham looking to sign Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure

Tottenham are interested in signing the Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.
According to recent reports, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player as well.
The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Hornets this season and he has shown that he is good enough to play for a top-six club. Doucoure’s intelligence, reading of the game, interceptions and powerful style of play will make him an asset for most of his suitors.
The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are in desperate need of a driving force like him. Meanwhile, United and Spurs need to plan for a future without the likes of Carrick and Dembele respectively.
If Spurs sign him, he would be a big upgrade on the likes of Winks, Dier and Wanyama for now. He would be the ideal partner for Dembele in the short term and an able replacement for the Belgian in future.
Along with his defensive contributions, Doucoure has shown that he can contribute on the other end of the pitch as well. The Watford midfielder has already scored 7 goals this season.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. One thing is certain, Doucoure would improve most teams in the country and his suitors might have to pay a premium to convince Watford to sell him.