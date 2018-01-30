Tottenham looking to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan

Tottenham are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and it appears that Pochettino made a surprise move to sign him.
According to reports, Spurs made an offer to sign the Chelsea forward on loan but the player is not interested in joining them.
#Tottenham a fait une offre à @ChelseaFC pour un prêt de Michy Batshuayi ! Refus du joueur qui ne souhaite pas rejoindre les Spurs ! #RMCsport
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 30, 2018
Batshuayi has been a squad player under Conte this season and a move to Spurs would have made no sense. He is unlikely to start ahead of the best striker in the country, Harry Kane.
The former Marseille star has been linked with Borussia Dortmund as well. The Germans could move for him once Aubameyang completes his move to Arsenal.
Tottenham are close to confirming the capture of Lucas Moura from PSG and the signing of Batshuayi would have been another top quality business.
The Belgian could have been a terrific backup for Kane. Spanish forward Fernando Llorente has struggled to impress since his move from Swansea.