Tottenham looking to sign Leonardo Bittencourt from Koln

Tottenham are looking to sign the German midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt this summer.
The 24-year-old has a clause that will allow him to leave Koln for just €8m in the event of relegation and Spurs are hoping to take advantage of that. However, Tottenham will have to complete a deal before the end of May or the option will expire.
Bittencourt is a target for Monaco as well and reports (translated by SportWitness) claim that the player has offers from Tottenham and the French outfit. Apparently, Hoffenheim are keeping tabs on him as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League outfit manage to convince the player now. At just €8m, the player is likely to have more than one option and the move will depend on his choices.
The German midfielder’s versatility will make him a valuable option for Pochettino if the deal goes through. Bittencourt can play anywhere behind the striker and he will add some depth to the Tottenham midfield.
Also, the Koln star is a good finisher and he will add goals to the Spurs side. His tendency to work hard will also allow him to fit in under Pochettino.
The attacking midfielder has scored 6 goals and has provided 5 assists for Koln in all competitions this season.