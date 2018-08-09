Tottenham looking to sign Layvin Kurzawa

Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa before the window closes.
According to ESPN, Manchester United and Wolves are interested in the defender as well.
Apparently, PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique wants to sell the player to make room for Alex Sandro. The Juventus full-back has an agreement to join the French giants.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs can secure an agreement with PSG for the 25-year-old defender now.
Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. German outfit Schalke are thought to be interested in his services.
Kurzawa could be the ideal replacement for Rose next season. Pochettino has Ben Davies at his disposal but Spurs should look to upgrade on him if they want to challenge for trophies.
Tottenham have had a very poor window so far and they are yet to sign a single player. If they manage to pull off the Kurzawa deal, it could be a late consolation for the fans.
The Londoners will be hoping to hold on to Toby Alderweireld as well. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.