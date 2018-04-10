Tottenham looking to sign Jonny Evans from WBA

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is expected to leave the club this summer.
The Baggies are in danger of going down this season and Daily Mail are reporting that Evans is a target for Tottenham.
The Londoners could sign the former Manchester United defender on a bargain if the Baggies go down.
Earlier in the season, Sky Sports reported that the defender could leave for £3m if West Brom are relegated.
The 30-year-old could be a very good squad player for Pochettino next season. Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away and Evans could be a decent alternative.
The former United player has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and Spurs could use an experienced player like him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Spurs won’t be the only club after Evans. Also, the player might want to join a club where he can play regularly.
At Spurs, Vertonghen and Sanchez will start ahead of him. Evans and Foyth are likely to be the backups.