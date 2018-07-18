Tottenham looking to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Tottenham are set to sign the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Pochettino wants the deal done before Spurs fly out to America and the Londoners are now looking to push through the move.
Grealish is expected to leave Villa Park because of the club’s financial crisis and he could prove to be a solid addition to the Tottenham side.
The 22-year-old would be the ideal back up for Eriksen/Alli. Also, he can play out wide and his versatility will be a bonus during injuries/rotation.
The report adds that Spurs leave for Los Angeles on Sunday and Pochettino wants the deal finalised by then.
Apparently, Aston Villa were holding out for a fee of around £40million for Grealish but they are now willing to lower the asking price.
Spurs will offer the midfielder a pay rise and he will sign a five-year deal with them.
It will be interesting to see whether Levy manages to negotiate the transfer in the next couple of days now.