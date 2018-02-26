Tottenham looking to sign Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly rated Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon.
The young full-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and Telegraph believe that Spurs are now prepared to break the bank for him.
Apparently, the Londoners will pay around £35 million to try to land him. However, Fulham value the defender at around £50 million.
Sessegnon has played as a left back for Fulham but he has the ability to develop into a more attack-minded player. The young defender has already scored 13 goals so far this season.
As per the report, Manchester United are interested in the player as well but Spurs believe that they are leading the chase.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners decide to cash in on Danny Rose before signing the Fulham star. Rose was linked with United and City last summer.
Fulham will not want to lose their prized asset but they might be forced to sell if Spurs come in with a considerable offer. Sessegnon is a very talented player and he would want to make the step up to the Premier League as well.
Also, the chance to play for Pochettino is an added bonus. The Argentine manager has done well to nurture the young players at Spurs so far and Sessegnon would certainly improve under his tutelage.