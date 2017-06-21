Tottenham looking to sign Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino

Tottenham are interested in signing the Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino this summer.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, The 25-year-old midfielder had a very good season in Serie A last year and Mauricio Pochettino has identified him as the potential replacement for Eric Dier.
The English midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Even if he ends up staying, Vecino could be a solid addition to Spurs.
As per the report from TMW, Tottenham have already contacted Vecino’s agent regarding a summer transfer.
Vecino joined Fiorentina back in 2013 and it will be interesting to see how the Serie A outfit deal with this situation now. The Uruguayan is a key member of the Fiorentina first team right now and they will not want to lose him.
The 25-year-old has played 13 times for his country since making his international debut last year. Considering the number of international appearances Vecino has made so far, obtaining a work permit should not be a problem for the Premier League outfit.
It is clear that Vecino has a bright future ahead of him. Playing under the guidance of Pochettino can only benefit the player. However, Spurs will need to convince Fiorentina first.