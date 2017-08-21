Tottenham looking to replace Danny Rose with Kieran Tierney

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has attracted a lot of attention with his explosive performances in the Scottish League and it seems that Premier League giants Tottenham are interested in securing his services.
According to Daily Mirror, Spurs want the young full back to replace Danny Rose.
Recently, Rose revealed that he is open to leaving the Londoners if a suitable offer comes in. Furthermore, the player also hinted that Spurs are not paying him enough.
It is only natural for Spurs to look for a long term replacement for an unhappy player. Rose is a key player for Pochettino and therefore they will need a top class replacement.
Tierney is very highly rated by the Celtic staff and is regarded as one of the finest young full-backs in Europe right now.
There is no doubt that he would be a stunning addition to Pochettino’s side but it is highly unlikely that he will move this summer. Celtic would not want to sell a key player this late in the window.
Apparently, Spurs sent their officials to monitor the player against Astana last week and they will have been impressed surely.
The Scottish champions secured a five goal victory in that game and Tierney was excellent.