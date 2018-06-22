Tottenham looking to re-sign Luka Modric

Tottenham are interested in signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid this summer.
According to reports from Spain (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners want to bring the Croatian back to the club and they have already tabled an attractive proposition.
The report adds that the player is considering the offer but he prefers to stay at Real Madrid as long as his place in the lineup is intact.
The 33-year-old is having a fantastic World Cup right now and he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League last season.
It seems highly unlikely that Perez will sanction the sale of his best midfielder, regardless of his age.
Modric has shown no signs of decline just yet and he would be a stunning signing for any club in world football even if it is for a short period of time.
It will be interesting to see what happens after the World Cup. Los Blancos have been linked with Thiago but the Bayern Munich midfielder is not as good as Modric.
Selling the Croatian would be a huge mistake from Florentino Perez.