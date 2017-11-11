Tottenham lining up summer move for Manuel Lanzini

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing up a move for the West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini.
Daily Mirror are reporting that Pochettino has always been an admirer of the Argentine midfielder. Everton were interested in the player earlier this year but their approach was rebuffed by the Hammers.
Lanzini is West Ham’s best player right now and David Moyes will look to build his side around the former Al Jazira star. Furthermore, West Ham and Spurs share a bitter rivalry and signing each other’s best player will not be easy.
Lanzini joined West Ham in July 2014 on a loan deal. The move was eventually made permanent and he has a contract at West Ham until 2020.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs make a concrete offer for the player anytime soon. West Ham have had a very poor start to their season and therefore a January sale is almost impossible. The Hammers won’t weaken their squad by selling a star player halfway through the season.
In the summer, a transfer between the two clubs could become a possibility if Lanzini decides to push for a move. There is no doubt that he deserves to play for a side better than West Ham and Spurs would be an ideal step-up for him.