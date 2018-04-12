Tottenham lining up a move for West Ham target Andre Gomes

Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona playmaker Andre Gomes this summer.
The player has been linked with a move to West Ham as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
As per the reports, Gomes wants a move to the Premier League after being frustrated with the lack of regular first-team action at Camp Nou.
The former Valencia midfielder is a phenomenal talent and if he can rediscover his form and confidence, he could be a star for the likes of Tottenham and West Ham.
The 224-year-old is a squad player for Barcelona right now and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho has pushed him further down the pecking order.
It is clear that the player will be on the move this summer and Spurs should do everything in their power to sign him.
Gomes won’t be too expensive right now and Pochettino could be the ideal coach for him. If the Argentine manages to unlock Gomes’ potential, Spurs will have a world class player on their hands.