Tottenham legend says players will believe they can beat Real Madrid

Ledley King insists Tottenham’s players will believe they can beat Real Madrid after drawing the Spanish giants in the Champions League.
Spurs were drawn in Group H alongside the current holders of the trophy, German side Borussia Dortmund and Apoel of Cyprus.
“It’s a tough group, but that’s what you expect in the Champions League,” King told BT Sport.
“As a player you’d be happy with Real Madrid and Borussia (Dortmund) – you want to play the toughest and the best games available.
“I’m sure they’ll be excited to come to Wembley as well.
“Last season we were very much favourites to get out of the group and obviously that didn’t happen.
“This time will be tougher, but the players will look forward to that. To play against Real Madrid is not an every year occurrence.
“The team will feel if they play to their capabilities they can beat anyone.
“These are the challenges you want when you become a footballer.”
Tottenham have faced Madrid on four occasions in Europe, drawing one and losing three of their previous meetings.
Madrid are chasing a third successive Champions League title, after defeating Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the past two finals.