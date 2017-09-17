Tottenham legend calls for fans to lay off Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has urged the club’s fans to trust manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs have failed to win a league game at their temporary Wembley home this season, with Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Swansea City their latest disappointment at the national stadium.
The result left Pochettino’s team five points off the top of the Premier League, but Roberts insists the Argentinian will get things right.
“All for people having views and debating, but think we should all trust the manager who has given us our best league finishes in many years,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.
“He watches them train every day and the players really all love way he works.
“It was never going to be easy changing ground, but fact is we should have won all three games in league there and been unlucky. We are not far of clicking at home.”
Pochettino’s side built last season’s title challenge on their excellent home form in their final campaign at White Hart Lane, where they won 17 of their 19 Premier League fixtures.
However, with the club awaiting the completion of their new stadium they have struggled to adapt to their different surroundings at Wembley.
Spurs’ Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund last Wednesday will have given Pochettino hope that his team can get to grips with playing at Wembley, although he’s probably relieved that their next two games are at West Ham and Huddersfield.
Bournemouth are the next visitors to Wembley on October 14 and a win there would certainly lift the mood amongst the fans.