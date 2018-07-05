Tottenham leading the chase of Jack Grealish

Tottenham are interested in signing the Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish this summer.
The 22-year-old was instrumental in Villa’s fight for promotion last season and he is expected to leave the club because of their ongoing financial crisis.
As per Daily Mail, Tottenham are clear favourites to sign the winger. Pochettino watched the player closely last season and he is looking to add some depth to his attack.
Grealish could slot in as a number ten as well as a winger. His creativity and flair will help the Londoners break down deep defences next season.
The report adds that Aston Villa value the player at around £30million but Tottenham are hoping to take advantage of their situation and sign him for a knockdown price.
The Championship club needs to balance their books with £40m in savings due to the cash-flow issues of owner Tony Xia and they are fully aware of the fact the Grealish will have to be sold.
It will be interesting to see how long they wait before sanctioning the transfer. Spurs are ready to play the waiting game as the window won’t close before the 9th of August.