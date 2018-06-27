Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham leading the chase for Jack Grealish

27 June, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

The 22-year-old playmaker is prepared to quit his boyhood club after failing to secure promotion with them.

Grealish expects Tottenham to make an offer for him soon and he is set to land a long-term deal with a bumper pay rise. Daniel Levy is yet to submit an offer for the player.

Aston Villa are currently going through a financial crisis and Spurs are hoping to take advantage of that and sign the young midfielder for a knockdown fee.

The report adds that West Ham and Liverpool are monitoring the player’s situation as well.

Mauricio Pochettino believes that Grealish would be an ideal alternative to Dele Alli. The Championship star had a very good season last year and he could prove to be a valuable squad player for Spurs.

The Championship outfit are likely to demand a premium for their prized asset. They will be hoping to start a bidding war for Grealish this summer.

