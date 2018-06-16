Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham keeping tabs on Mario Gotze

16 June, 2018 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze.

The former World Cup winner is no longer a key player for the German outfit and he will be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

As per the reports, Gotze could be signed for a fee of £18m and Spurs are looking to snap him up on a bargain.

The German is a world-class talent and if he can regain his form and fitness, he could prove to be a sensational signing for most teams around the world.

Gotze could be an alternative to Eriksen initially. He would add some much-needed depth to Pochettino’s side.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the likes of Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see who makes an approach for the Dortmund playmaker.

The German international scored 2 goals and picked up 6 assists in 26 appearances for Dortmund last season. He has been left out of his country’s World Cup squad because of his mediocre performances.

Gotze will be hoping to kick-start his career with regular football next season. A fresh start at Spurs could do wonders for him.

