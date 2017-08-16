Tottenham keeping close eye on German striker Timo Werner

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham are closely monitoring RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Spurs remain the only side in the Premier League who have not signed a player so far, but the north London club are expected to make one or two signings before the window closes.
The report claims that Spurs are keeping close eye on the 21-year-old, who could be available for around €40 million (£36.3 million) according to Bild.
Werner was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 21 goals and further providing five assists in 31 league outings.
The German forward would be an excellent signing for the north London club. Harry Kane is the first choice striker at Spurs, but the youngster would be a terrific acquisition to provide genuine competition for the England striker.
Werner is a typical modern day forward who brings more to the game with his versatility. He can play pretty much anywhere along the front-line, and his versatility would likely appeal to Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham have made a flying start to the 2017/18 Premier League game, having won their opening game 2-0 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.