Tottenham keen on signing Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for weeks now.
The Colombian midfielder is unhappy with his role under Zinedine Zidane and is eyeing a regular playing berth at a different club next season. With the World Cup coming up next summer, it is understandable why the former Monaco star is keen on playing regularly but that is not possible at Santiago Bernabeu. The likes of Isco and Bale are ahead of him in the pecking order.
The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are thought to be interested in the player and El Confidencial are reporting that Tottenham have joined the chase as well.
Apparently, Pochettino’s side are interested in signing the Colombian but they are unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s demands. Los Blancos are holding out for a fee of €75m for the highly talented winger. The report claims that Arsenal, Liverpool and United aren’t willing to pay that much either.
There is no doubt that Spurs are crying out for a specialist winger and signing Rodriguez could turn them into genuine contenders for the title next season. The likes of Alli, Kane, Son and Eriksen are all fantastic players but none of them can add some much-needed width and flair to the side like Rodriguez.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs make a move for the 25-year-old now. Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell and are likely to part with the player on their terms. In that case, Tottenham’s hope of landing the player for a knockdown fee could be slashed.
The only hope for the London side is that none of James’s suitors are willing to pay €75m for him and that could drive the price down eventually.
Furthermore, if the player decides to push for a move then Real Madrid will have to consider selling him at any cost.