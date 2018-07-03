Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham keen on signing PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are keen on signing the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from France for a while now.

As per the reports from France (translated by SportWitness), Spurs are looking to bring him in as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

The Belgian could leave Spurs this summer and Rabiot would be a perfect alternative.

The highly talented PSG midfielder is also very young and he could be a star for Tottenham in the long run. If the Londoners manage to pull off the transfer, it would be a major coup for them.

Pochettino is very good at developing young players and Rabiot could fulfil his world-class potential under the Spurs boss.

The report adds that Barcelona and Juventus are keen on the midfielder as well.

These rumours could be a ploy to increase the player’s wages. The report claims that Rabiot wants wages of around €600k a month.

It will be interesting to see what happens but there is no doubt that Rabiot would be a sensational addition to Tottenham’s talented midfield.

