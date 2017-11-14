Tottenham interested in Watford attacker Richarlison

Watford signed the Brazilian striker Richarlison from Fluminense this summer and the 20-year-old has been an instant hit in the Premier League.
The South American forward has scored 4 goals in the league so far and his performances have already attracted attention from the top clubs.
As per the latest reports, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the highly rated forward and Pochettino wants to add the pacy Brazilian to his striking unit.
The Londoners have a world class forward leading the line for them but they are in desperate need of a backup for Harry Kane. Fernando Llorente was signed from Swansea as an alternative but the Spaniard has struggled to impress.
Richarlison has the pace, power and finishing ability to succeed in the Premier League and he would certainly be an improvement on Llorente.
Watford paid £11.2m for the striker and he has signed a long-term contract with the Hornets. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs make a move for him in January. There is no doubt that Watford will demand a premium if they decide to sell and Levy must be prepared to pay over the odds.