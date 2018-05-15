Tottenham interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Tottenham are interested in signing the Stoke City keeper Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.
The Swiss winger is unlikely to stay with the Potters following relegation to the Championship and Spurs are hoping to secure his services.
The player recently confirmed that he expected Stoke to get better with every season when he joined them. However, that has not happened and he does not plan to stick around for the Championship.
Shaqiri is set to cost around £12m because of a relegation clause in his contract. In today’s market that could prove to be a massive bargain.
Pochettino’s side could definitely use some width and pace next season. The likes of Moura are still adjusting to the demands of English football. Shaqiri would be a handy signing for the Londoners.
The Stoke City winger has already proven himself at the top level and he would improve Spurs going forward.
The report also claims that the likes of Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Shaqiri’s situation.
Tottenham tried to sign the player in January but Stoke were not willing to do business back then. The Londoners looked at Wilfried Zaha as well but Levy is not willing to pay the £50million asking price.