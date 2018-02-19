Tottenham interested in signing Watford duo Richarlison and Doucoure

Tottenham are interested in signing Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure at the end of this season.
Both players have been excellent for the Hornets so far this season and Mauricio Pochettino is ready to shell out big money (£50million double swoop) in order to land them.
Richarlison has been one of the best summer signings in the Premier League so far and the Brazilian has been linked with Chelsea as well.
The 20-year-old would be the ideal partner for Harry Kane. Also, he would be a big upgrade on Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard is well past his peak and he needs replacing.
Meanwhile, Doucoure’s powerful displays in the midfield have attracted Pochettino’s interest. The 25-year-old Frenchman could be the ideal replacement for Dembele. The Belgian is 30 years old and Spurs need to plan for the future now.
Watford paid a combined total of £17.5m for the two players in the summer and they will be looking to more than double their investment.
Both players are on long-term deals and the Hornets do not need to sell. It seems that Spurs will have to pay over the odds to land the duo this summer. However, there is no doubt that the Watford duo would improve Spurs massively and they could finally take Pochettino to the title next year.