Tottenham interested in signing Thomas Lemar

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.
Apparently, the Gunners are interested in signing the young forward and have had a £31 million bid rejected for the Monaco star.
Now L’Equipe are reporting that Arsenal are not the only English club interested in Lemar. London rivals Tottenham are interested in the player as well and they are looking to submit an offer for the 21-year-old.
Spurs missed a technically gifted winger last season and signing Lemar would be perfect for Pochettino’s side. They already have a lot of creativity in the form of Eriksen and Alli. Lemar would bring some much-needed pace and flair to Tottenham’s attack.
Spurs will know that they need to submit an offer better than that of Arsenal in order to convince the Ligue 1 outfit.
Monaco are expected to lose Bakayoko and Mendy this summer and they have already lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City. Therefore, they might not sanction a sale of another key player this summer.
Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club as well.
Tottenham will need to submit a huge offer to convince Monaco. Daniel Levy isn’t exactly famous for paying over the odds for players and therefore Spurs might have to wait another year for Lemar.
The young forward had 14 goals and 17 assists to his name last season.