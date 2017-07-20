Tottenham interested in signing Riyad Mahrez

Premier League outfit Tottenham are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and it seems that Pochettino wants to add to his attacking unit.
According to London Evening Standard, Spurs are interested in signing the top class Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez this summer. The Leicester City attacker has made it clear that he wants out but the Foxes will have to lower their valuation because Mahrez’s suitors aren’t willing to pay the £50m asking price.
Tottenham have some brilliant attacking players in Alli, Kane, Eriksen and Son. However, they are lacking in width and pace. The Londoners are in desperate need of a proven winger and Mahrez could be an excellent addition for them.
The 26-year-old is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and he was one of the main reasons why Leicester won the title during the 2015/16 season.
Alongside Kane, Alli and Eriksen he could form one of the most lethal attacks in Europe next season. It is clear that Levy will not pay over the odds for the player and it will be interesting to see whether the Foxes lower their asking price now.
The Londoners have been linked with Ross Barkley as well. Pochettino is set to miss out on the signing of Juan Foyth. The Argentine defender is thought to be heading to PSG.