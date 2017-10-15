Tottenham interested in signing Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham are looking to make a move for the Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in January.
The Algerian wanted to leave the Foxes in the summer but there no concrete offers for him. It seems that Spurs and Arsenal are now set to battle it out for him when the transfer window reopens.
Tottenham have been crying out for a specialist winger for a while now and signing Mahrez would be a masterstroke. The Leicester City star has proven that he is one of the best wingers in the Premier League. The Algerian helped Leicester City win the title in 2015 and he could make a similar contribution at Spurs as well.
The Londoners have been challenging for the title consistently but they need that extra bit of quality in attack to take the next step. Defensively, Spurs are the best team in the country right now and Mahrez would be an ideal addition for them in January. Alongside, Alli, Son, Eriksen and Kane, the Algerian could terrorize defences across the country and in Europe.
It will be interesting to see whether Leicester sanction a sale in January. Spurs can certainly afford to sign him and judging by his antics (transfer request) in the summer, the player would be keen on a move to London as well.