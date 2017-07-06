Tottenham interested in signing Porto’s Yacine Brahimi

Tottenham are looking to freshen up their attack before the start of the new season and latest reports claim that the Londoners are interested in the Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi.
According to today’s printed edition of the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via HITC), Tottenham are looking to bring the Algerian to the Premier League this summer. The report adds that Everton and West Ham are interested in the player as well.
Brahimi has been a key player for Porto over the last three years. Whether Porto will entertain offers for the attacking midfielder remains to be seen.
Tottenham have an impressive attacking unit already, but there is no doubt that they could use some pace and flair. The likes of Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Son have all done well for Pochettino, but Brahimi offers a completely different option.
Brahimi will add much-needed flair and pace the Tottenham attack. He will help them break down deep sitting defences with his trickery. The Porto attacker could prove to be a major asset for the Londoners.
The 27-year-old scored 7 goals in 31 appearances for Porto last season and he has two years remaining on his current deal. Porto have always been known to sell their key players for the right price and it will be interesting to see how far Spurs are willing to go to land their target.