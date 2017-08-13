Tottenham interested in signing Pape Cheikh Diop

Tottenham are looking to sign the highly talented La Liga midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Premier League giants have already opened talks with Celta Vigo for the player and they are hoping to complete the transfer next week.
Diop is likely to be Tottenham’s first summer signing according to Sky Sports. The Celta Vigo midfielder is regarded as one of the best young talents in Spain and Pochettino could be the ideal manager for him. The Argentine has done well to develop young players during his time in Spain and England.
The 20-year-old Spanish midfielder will certainly be an addition for the future. Despite his prodigious talent, he is clearly not ready to start for a title challenging Premier League side yet.
Diop is a physically imposing box-to-box midfielder who could replace Dembele in the long run.
The young midfielder made 19 appearances for Celta Vigo last season and he is a key member of the Spanish U19 side as well. The Senegalese born midfielder has 10 caps for this country’s youth side.
Meanwhile, the Londoners are looking to sign Everton’s attacking midfielder Ross Barkley as well. They have also made a move for the Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.