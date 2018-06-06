Tottenham interested in signing Morgan Sanson from Marseille

Tottenham are interested in signing the Marseille playmaker Morgan Sanson this summer.
As per the reports, Pochettino is a big fan and he has been keeping tabs on the player for a while and the Londoners could make a move for the 23-year-old now.
Apparently, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the player as well.
Sanson had a fantastic season with Marseille last year and he helped the Ligue 1 outfit make it to the finals of the Europa League. However, they were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the end.
Marseille failed to qualify for the Champions League through the league as well. They missed out on the third Champions League spot by just a point to Lyon.
Sanson wants to play in the Champions League and therefore he could decide to leave Marseille if a Champions League club comes in for him.
Tottenham can offer him Champions League football and they should be able to afford the 10-goal midfielder as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Marseille are willing to sell the midfielder. There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is superb talent and he would certainly improve Tottenham.