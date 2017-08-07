Tottenham interested in signing Joao Cancelo

Tottenham are still looking at a replacement for Kyle Walker and it seems that they have identified Valencia’s Joao Cancelo as a target.
According to Daily Mail, Pochettino is keen on signing the La Liga defender this summer. Cancelo is a target for Juventus as well.
Spurs are yet to sign a player this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Levy enters a bidding war for the player. As per the report from Mail, Juventus are willing to pay £25million for the 23-year-old.
Tottenham have sold Walker for double of that amount and therefore they have the finances to compete with the Italian giants. However, the North London outfit aren’t exactly famous for big money signings.
Having said that, Levy might be forced to break the bank for a right back this summer.
Kieran Trippier picked up an injury against Juventus in the pre-season and Spurs are now short of players for the right back position. If Trippier is sidelined for a few weeks, Pochettino will have to start the season with Kyle Walker-Peters as his only recognised right-back.
Cancelo is still very young and has a lot of potential. He could be the ideal signing for Pochettino in the long run. The Argentine is good at developing young players and the move could benefit both the player and Spurs.
Meanwhile, the report from Mail adds that Spurs are monitoring Ross Barkley and Andre Gray as well.