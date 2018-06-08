Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham interested in signing Jamaal Lascelles

Tottenham interested in signing Jamaal Lascelles

8 June, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles this summer.

As per the reports, Chelsea and Everton are keen on signing the centre back as well and the Toffees are preparing a £30m bid for him.

Spurs are expected to lose Toby Alderweireld this summer and Pochettino wants the Newcastle star as a replacement. Lascelles is one of the best young centre-backs in the league and he would be a superb addition for the Londoners.

However, Newcastle are unwilling to sell their best defender and the player is happy at St James’ Park.

It will be interesting to see whether that stance changes once a bid is submitted.

Newcastle’s resources are restricted and therefore they cannot afford to turn down significant bids. Benitez knows that he might have to sell in order to buy.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are yet to solve their managerial problems and they are unlikely to make a move before a new manager is installed. Spurs should look to make the most of this situation and secure Lascelles’ services.

With their finances and Champions League football on offer, Spurs should not have any problems beating Everton to his signature.

Arsenal linked with move for Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia
Newcastle hoping to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com