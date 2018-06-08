Tottenham interested in signing Jamaal Lascelles

Tottenham are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles this summer.
As per the reports, Chelsea and Everton are keen on signing the centre back as well and the Toffees are preparing a £30m bid for him.
Spurs are expected to lose Toby Alderweireld this summer and Pochettino wants the Newcastle star as a replacement. Lascelles is one of the best young centre-backs in the league and he would be a superb addition for the Londoners.
However, Newcastle are unwilling to sell their best defender and the player is happy at St James’ Park.
It will be interesting to see whether that stance changes once a bid is submitted.
Newcastle’s resources are restricted and therefore they cannot afford to turn down significant bids. Benitez knows that he might have to sell in order to buy.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are yet to solve their managerial problems and they are unlikely to make a move before a new manager is installed. Spurs should look to make the most of this situation and secure Lascelles’ services.
With their finances and Champions League football on offer, Spurs should not have any problems beating Everton to his signature.