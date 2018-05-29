Tottenham interested in signing Christian Pulisic

Tottenham are interested in signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
The Londoners are keen on adding a wide player and they expect Ryan Sessegnon to stay at Fulham for another season.
Spurs were leading the chase for the Championship star but Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League has complicated the situation.
The Premier League outfit will now make a move for the American international. Pulisic is one of the most talented young attackers in world football and he would be a superb addition to Pochettino’s side.
Also, Pulisic’s signing would make a lot of sense commercially. Levy is already interested in exploiting the American market by hosting NFL games in Tottenham’s new stadium from next season.
The Dortmund attacking midfielder is valued at around £50million and Spurs can certainly afford to pay that. Pulisic can play anywhere behind the striker and his versatility will be a major bonus for Spurs.
It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Liverpool make a move for the player this summer. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a move for Pulisic as well.