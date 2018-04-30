Tottenham interested in signing Celtic star Kieran Tierney

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney this summer.
As per the reports, Manchester United and Bournemouth are interested in the player as well.
Mauricio Pochettino could lose Danny Rose at the end of this season and Tierney would be the ideal replacement. The Celtic star is one of the most talented young players around right now.
Meanwhile, United could get rid of Luke Shaw in the summer and Tierney could be the perfect alternative.
The Scottish left-back has been sensational for Celtic all season and he is clearly good enough to shine in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League trio manages to convince Celtic to sell.
Apparently, the Celtic star is rated at around £20 million. In this market, that will prove to be a bargain for someone of Tierney’s calibre.
Celtic will be well aware of Tierney’s value and therefore he is unlikely to come cheap and the likes of Spurs and United will have to break the bank for him.
Also, it will be interesting to see who can offer regular first-team football to the Celtic defender. Tierney won’t join a club where he will be on the bench more often than not.