Tottenham interested in signing Barcelona’s Denis Suarez

17 August, 2017 Barcelona, English Premier League, La Liga, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez this summer.

The highly talented playmaker has not had a fair chance at Camp Nou ever since he joined Barcelona from Manchester City and Spurs are hoping to lure him with the promise of more first team action.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Napoli are interested in signing the player as well but Spurs have made their move for him as well. HITC are claiming that Spurs have already submitted a £27m offer for him.

Suarez can operate as an advanced playmaker or a wide midfielder. His versatility, flair and creativity could be a major asset for the Londoners. Spurs have a fantastic set of attackers but they are lacking in flair and width.

It will be interesting to see how Barcelona react to this interest now. The Catalan giants have just lost Neymar to PSG and they will be reluctant to sell any other player this summer.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented players at the club and selling him would be a huge mistake for Barcelona.

With only two weeks left in the transfer window, the Spanish giants are struggling to replace Neymar and therefore losing another player who plays a similar role could be catastrophic.

