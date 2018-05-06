Tottenham interested in signing Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it seems that Spurs are interested in signing him.
The Londoners could use a versatile forward like Martial and he would be a terrific signing for them. Pochettino’s side are in desperate need of pace and flair up front.
Also, he would be the ideal partner and alternative to Kane depending on the situations.
Apparently, Martial is frustrated with the lack of first-team opportunities this season and Manchester United are ready to consider a sale this summer.
The report claims that Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in the player as well. However, both clubs could miss out on Champions League football next season and that could give Spurs an edge in the chase.
A player of Martial’s calibre will look to play in the Champions League.
Manchester United paid £36million for Martial in 2015 and they will be looking for a profit if they are forced to sell. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs are willing to break the bank for the 22-year-old this summer.